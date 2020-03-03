Feel the Love with the February 2020 New Releases

Love wasn't the only thing in the air this past month. Big names and up-and-coming artists alike released a ton of love-themed music just in time for the heartfelt holiday.

Martin Garrix's first uplifting single of the year, "Drown," tackled the idea that as long as you're with someone, you'll be happy despite the good and bad aspects of relationships. Continuing the positivity, Afrojack returned to Spinnin' Records to team up with Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke on a feelgood dance pop song, "All Night," that captured the relatable sentiment of having someone constantly on your mind.

On the other end of the spectrum, Sullivan King and Wooli's dubstep collaboration, "Don't Forget Me," touched on the pain of heartbreak with its slow and dramatic beginning and bass-filled buildup.

Last month, Disclosure was on a roll with new music after barely releasing any new songs in the past couple of years. Their upbeat house tracks, "Ecstasy," "Tondo" and "Expressing What Matters," may not fully touch on the love theme, but they'll still put you in a positively giddy mood. Nicky Romero has also been churning out releases since the turn of the new year. This month alone he dropped two love-centered tracks, "Stay" and a collaboration with Timmy Trumpet titled "Falling."

GRiZ changed things up with his latest track, "Could U." Going with a more bassy house sound, the song asked the questions we all have on our mind when it comes to someone we like. Whethan has been experimenting with his sound too, moving more towards an electronic indie vibe. From his forthcoming album, Fantasy, "All In My Head" brought to life the mental stress and chaos of breakups with its drums and gritty rock guitar riffs.

On the topic of albums, Galantis released their third studio album, Church, last month. The 14-track collection, which includes popular songs like "Faith," "Bones," "Holy Water" and "Never Felt A Love Like This," relayed messages of peace, faith, hope and love. On the album the duo said, “Church doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it's advocating peace, change or just lifting each other up - that’s our 'faith' and 'church.'"

For more awesome future house, dubstep, trap, future bass, trance and electronic songs, be sure to check out the rest of our playlist!