Fenestra Launches Workshops to Show Visually Impaired Musicians the Art of Electronic Music Creation

Fenestra is a blooming global initiative that seeks to support visually impaired creatives in the discovery of electronic music production. Created in 2017, the initiative was developed in Riga, the capital city of Latvia, by the non-governmental organization Artes Liberales.

Today, there are over 1.3 million people who have visual impairment. Perhaps due to their condition, these individuals are 4,000 times more likely to have perfect pitch, a coveted trait among professional musicians. Fenestra began with a mission to serve these visually impaired creatives and assist in their endeavors from a creative perspective.

Fenestra is all about discovering the realms of possibility when it comes to electronic music creation. To that end, organizers have been diligent in aligning with manufacturing and hardware partners in the space in order to show creators the tools that make the music possible.

The first formal Fenestra workshop took place in September, when creators explored the Pico System III as their first subject of study. The workshop to explore the desktop modular synth was made possible by Erica Synths, and was taught by Darkside, a visually impaired DJ from Estonia. All attendees left the event each with a Pico System III as a gift.

Fenestra is actively seeking professional industry partners and donations to help their cause. For more information on how to donate, visit their official website.