Five Drum & Bass Artists to Watch in 2021

These talented rising stars are the future of drum & bass.
Though COVID-19 threw a wrench in plans for all things music-related last year, the #DNB2020 movement, spurred by drum & bass' rising and established talent, still proved to be an important one. 

Last year saw some of drum & bass' brightest new artists step into the spotlight. Artists such as Justin Hawkes (fka Flite), REAPER, and Zeal certainly dominated, garnering support from the genre's biggest names, like Sub Focus and Netsky. But #DNB2020 was just the beginning for others, who are set to explode in the year to come.

Here are five drum & bass artists to watch out for in 2021.

WINSLOW

Winslow got some well-deserved recognition toward the end of 2020, when UKF began to catch wind of the stateside drum & bass producer's penchant for delivering some of the most soulful liquid drum & bass in recent memory. A multitude of his tracks were subsequently uploaded to the channel, but a true standout was Winslow's release on Goldfat Records, "Mumbles Of Grace." He's currently on a hot streak with releases that hopefully won't slow down anytime soon. 

TSUKI

23 year-old UK-based producer Tsuki certainly turned heads in 2020 with the release of his debut album, Redemption, on Crucast in November. The album has already seen massive support, and after last year's collaborative effort with Night BassTaiki Nulight and Dread MC, it seems all the pieces are in place for this young artist to dominate drum & bass and beyond in 2021. 

STOIC

It seems an absolute travesty that stateside drum & bass producer STOIC hasn't amassed a following to rival that of any of the genre's top dogs, but his recent works are certainly on par with them. Last year, STOIC released Interim, a three-track EP of some of the most well-produced and technically detailed drum & bass of 2020. He only seems to get better with each offering, and STOIC seems set to take over in the new year. 

GYROFIELD

Hong Kong-based, self-proclaimed "e-girl" gyrofield turned heads in 2020. The 18-year-old producer has already nabbed a four-track release with mau5trap and is featured on many UKF playlists with her unique and future-forward take on drum & bass. 2021 is a perfect year for this young producer to breach into the genre's elite. 

SIEGE MC

Often overlooked in the world of drum & bass, MCs certainly deserve credit where credit is due. Bristol-based Siege MC is certainly one to watch, leading the Soulvent Records collective's events in the UK and abroad with his soulful and energetic verses. Siege recently released his Life In The Sixteen EP, showcasing his immense talent and building anticipation for what's next.

