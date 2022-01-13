Skip to main content
Buzzing Label FIVE Music Is Providing the Soundtrack to Dubai’s Hottest Parties

FIVE Music, the musical imprint of the luxurious FIVE Hotels and Resorts, is here to stay.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Aiming to curate the soundtrack to Dubai’s hottest parties events and parties—and represent the dance music community on a global scale—FIVE Music is the city's most exciting new music imprint.

A lifestyle and hospitality conglomerate, FIVE Hotels and Resorts holds multiple luxurious estates in Dubai, most notably the impressive FIVE Palm Jumeirah, which houses 470 rooms and suites in addition to multiple restaurants, event spaces and The Penthouse, one of the emirate's most coveted rooftop lounges. 

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Pool

FIVE Palm Jumeirah hosts weekly parties at The Penthouse with an astonishing lineup of resident DJs, while also providing an experience of international standards at Beach by FIVE.

The outdoor venue regularly books some of the world’s most acclaimed DJs and producers for its famed Bohemia event, among them CamelPhat, Solardo, MORTEN, Lost Frequencies, Hannah Wants, Pete Tong, Jax Jones, Joris Voorn, Robin Schulz and many more. 

Jax Jones at Bohemia by FIVE

Jax Jones.

Back in 2019, FIVE even launched their own festival, LUVYA, with three venues hosting multiple events over three days, soundtracked by the likes of Lost Frequencies, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples and Craig David. 

LUVYA Festival 2019 at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

LUVYA Festival 2019 at FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

FIVE Music amplifies all these experiences by regularly producing and releasing infectious dance singles, as well as bringing together talent to curate otherworldly party experiences. Their first foray into their own releases was the bouncy deep house banger ‘Oh My My’ by Burak Yeter & Montiego ft. Séb Mont last year.

FIVE Music Is Providing the Soundtrack to Dubai's Hottest Parties

One of the label’s most monumental releases, “It’s a Fine Day,” saw renowned techno artists Tube & Berger join forces with buzzing singer Grace Gachot to remake Opus III's 1992 classic into a sultry, melodic deep house anthem. 2022 will only see more original FIVE music releases so make sure to follow them on Spotify and Youtube to see who they collaborate with yet.

If you want to immerse yourself into the sound of FIVE, take a deep dive into their weekly-curated playlists. And if you're a music producer interested in signing your tracks to FIVE, you can send demos to this email address.

FOLLOW FIVE:

Website: palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com
Facebook: facebook.com/FIVEPalmJumeirahDubai
Instagram: instagram.com/fivepalmjumeirah
Spotify: sptfy.com/74jT

