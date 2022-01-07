Why FIVE Palm Jumeirah Is One of the Hottest Spots for Dance Music In Dubai

Offering top-tier culinary offerings, riveting entertainment and events, and a breathtaking view of the beach and Dubai Marina skyline, FIVE Palm Jumeirah houses an impressive 470 rooms and suites. It also features a slew of top-notch restaurants and event spaces, including the lavish Penthouse, one of Dubai’s hottest rooftop bars and lounges.

True to its key location and the balmy Dubai weather, FIVE Palm Jumeirah also offers the Beach by FIVE, a 150-meter private beach providing the best experiences during daytime, like water sports and luxurious lounging sites, while hosting the famed Bohemia party.

This combination of Dubai’s best daytime offerings and unmatched nightlife is what makes FIVE Palm Jumeirah such a coveted resort. From The Penthouse to the Beach by FIVE, as well as numerous other posh experiences, it brings together Dubai glam and dance music in a way very few destination resorts can.

The Penthouse’s famed "Skyline Thursdays" events invite guests to enjoy international cuisine and cocktails while vibing to some of the most exciting house music talents in a surreal setting.

Located on the 16th floor, The Penthouse offers an unmatched view of the Dubai skyline. Many renowned global DJs have graced its decks, like Joel Corry, Eli & Fur, DJ Chus, and many more.

The Beach by FIVE, on the other hand, regularly brings some of the most acclaimed names in dance music for its Bohemia spectacular, such as Camelphat, Solardo, Morten, Korolova, Themba, Lost Frequencies, De La Swing, Matthias Tanzmann, Hannah Wants, Shapeshifters, Pete Tong, MORTEN, Jax Jones, Joris Voorn, and Robin Schulz, among others.

The parent company of FIVE Holdings also extends the immersive experience to FIVE Jumeirah Village, a penthouse lifestyle hotel that features 269 pools and jacuzzi, and much more.

Additionally, the group recently acquired FIVE Beach, a beachfront property boasting 227 suites, 102 residences and seven culinary and nightlife venues. Opening in 2023, FIVE Beach will continue to cement FIVE’s dominance as a top lifestyle conglomerate in Dubai. The company just started expanding internationally as well, with FIVE Zurich, Switzerland currently in the works and opening in the summer of 2022.

Above all, FIVE's commitment and passion for dance music is apparent in the launch of their new label, FIVE MUSIC, and accompanying playlists. FIVE Music's playlists are meticulously curated and updated with new tracks weekly. Take a deep dive below.

