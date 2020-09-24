Watch This Firefighter Propose with a Flash Mob Soundtracked by Kygo and Whitney Houston's "Higher Love"

In the midst of an absolutely dreadful year, we need to appreciate the little wins in life. Whether you're commemorating a friend's accomplishment, a good grade on an exam, or the start of a new relationship, if it's a good thing, it should be celebrated. After all, if we don't count the milestones, we're just passing with the time.

The black cloud of 2020 wouldn't descend on Josh Buckler, a Maryland firefighter who recently proposed to his girlfriend, Nicole Asaban, in a tearjerking show of affection. Buckler employed the help of a flash mob to stun his bride-to-be, opting to use a triad of EDM songs to officially tie a bow on the relationship. Smack dab in the middle of downtown Annapolis, the dancers performed routines to Kygo and Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" as well as "Bones" by Galantis and OneRepublic and "I Found You" by Cash Cash and Andy Grammar, as Asaban looked on in disbelief.

"Last Friday I asked my best friend, Nicole Asaban, to marry me. She’s something special, and someone a little 'extra.' So I went far out of my comfort zone and gave her the most extra memory I could come up with," Buckley wrote in a Facebook post. "I learn from her everyday, as we grow together. This day, I learned I need to practice my dance skills for more than an hour before showtime. I love you Nicole. Cheers to never stopping putting on a show for you."

Break out the tissues and watch the proposal here.