How well do you know Flume? Take Our Quiz

How well do you know Flume? Take Our Quiz

See how much you know about the future bass icon!
Author:
Publish date:

Since bursting onto the scene at the beginning of the decade, the future bass pioneer Flume has dazzled with his innovative sound design. With truly outrageous live performances, countless chart-topping hits, and legendary remixes, he's surely one of the most dynamic forces in electronic music. 

Take the quiz below for a challenging test on how well you know the man himself. 

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/flume

Related