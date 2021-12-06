Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021
Publish date:

Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021

After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, social media users did what they did best in 2021: roast it.
Author:

Spotify

After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, social media users did what they did best in 2021: roast it.

Ah, Spotify Wrapped. Our annual bombardment of personal musical intel that nobody asked for.

And since this is 2021, when people decide to force-feed their opinions down our throats like geese for foie gras, we all saw some shocking—and hilarious—results on social media. 

But therein lies the poetic justice of social media. After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, the Twittersphere did what it did best in 2021: roast it.

Check out some of the funniest Spotify Wrapped memes of the year below.

Recommended Articles

FFig8gyXIA48XAB
FEATURES

Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021

After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, social media users did what they did best in 2021: roast it.

14 seconds ago
dillon francis t-pain
NEWS

Dillon Francis and T-Pain Have Another Collab In the Works

Back in September T-Pain announced that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno.

2 hours ago
b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

2 hours ago

Spotify's marketing team sounded like a dorky parent trying to connect with their Gen Z kid.

Some saw Spotify Wrapped as an opportunity for self-deprecating humor.

And since EDM Twitter never sleeps, others saw it as an opportunity to throw shade.

Another year, another data buffet for Spotify.

Not my genre.

The new "Audio Aura" feature was... interesting.

Related

CULTURE_TRENDS-HEADER-copy
INDUSTRY

EDM Artists Strike Gold With Spotify's 2021 Artist Wrapped

This year's Spotify Wrapped tells artists their "Audio Auras" and Throwback Tracks, among other features.

Spotify_Wrapped-cards_header2-1920x733
INDUSTRY

Everyone is Sharing Their Spotify 2020 "Wrapped" Roundup—Find Yours Here

It was a whirlwind year for music, but we're almost at the finish line.

red flag
FEATURES

Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts

Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.

Andy-King-Fyre
FEATURES

Happy Anniversary, Fyre Festival: Relive Some of the Best Memes That Took Down Billy McFarland

From *that* cheese sandwich to the legendary Andy King, the imagery from Fyre Festival is timeless.

spotify-icon-ios
NEWS

Here are the 50 Biggest One-Hit Wonders on Spotify

The top-ranked dance music one-hit wonder, you ask? That would be Cookin' On 3 Burners' "This Girl."

EsXCsWEUwAAhO-S
FEATURES

Here are the Best "Cold Bernie" Memes Shared by EDM Artists

Check out photos shared by Alesso, DJ Snake, NERVO, David Guetta, and many more.

Bill Clinton Swag Album
Lifestyle

Here's How to Make Your Own Bill Clinton Swag Album Meme

Slick Willie is yet again making his rounds in the memeosphere.

spotify-icon-ios
INDUSTRY

Musician Union Launches Campaign to Demand Cent-Per-Stream Payouts by Spotify

The United Musicians and Allied Workers Union has launched a vigorous crusade called "Justice at Spotify."