Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021

Ah, Spotify Wrapped. Our annual bombardment of personal musical intel that nobody asked for.

And since this is 2021, when people decide to force-feed their opinions down our throats like geese for foie gras, we all saw some shocking—and hilarious—results on social media.

But therein lies the poetic justice of social media. After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, the Twittersphere did what it did best in 2021: roast it.

Check out some of the funniest Spotify Wrapped memes of the year below.

Spotify's marketing team sounded like a dorky parent trying to connect with their Gen Z kid.

Some saw Spotify Wrapped as an opportunity for self-deprecating humor.

And since EDM Twitter never sleeps, others saw it as an opportunity to throw shade.

Another year, another data buffet for Spotify.

Not my genre.

The new "Audio Aura" feature was... interesting.