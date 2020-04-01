Dubstep Artists Come Together to Release Riddim Remix of Gal Gadot's "Imagine" Cover

In these trying times, we really need more millionaire actors and actresses to come together and tell us simple working-class people what to do. Thankfully Gal Gadot recruited a team of down-to-earth Hollywood superstars to tell us that everything is going to be okay as long as we only leave the house to go out to our infinity edge pools and to make sure that our personal chefs wash their hands before cooking our A5 Waygu steaks.

Inspired by the selfless actions of the A-list acting community, many of the biggest dubstep artists in the game came together to release a riddim remix of the cover that saved the world. The awe-inspiring remix features basslines so crunchy, we couldn't help ourselves from headbanging between the tears as the moving karaoke-style vocals reassured us in these times of unease.

EDM.com was lucky enough to get a hands-on look at the recording process from the studio where the remix was created. Unfortunately, we were unable to secure a quote from any of the artists involved as a screaming match had unfolded over whether to make the remix's runtime four minutes and twenty seconds or six minutes and sixty-six seconds.

Click here to stream the inspiring riddim remix of Gal Gadot's Imagine cover.