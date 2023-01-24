Here's a List of Generational Dance Anthems That Turn 10 In 2023
It's time to take a trip back to 2013.
It was a year that saw the dawn of big room house's golden era, the convergence of pop and dance music, and electronic anthems blasting onto mainstream radio left and right.
2013 was certainly a year that broke new ground for the electronic music industry at large, and with those strides rose some of the hungry innovators who now command the mainstage in 2023.
Read on to take a walk back through time and relive these timeless electronic tracks released a decade ago.
Martin Garrix - Animals
Avicii - Wake Me Up
Kaskade - Atmosphere
Calvin Harris & Alesso feat. Hurts - Under Control
Armin van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie - This Is What It Feels Like
Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself (Alesso Remix)
Adventure Club feat. Yuna - Gold
Martin Garrix was just one of many electronic dance music producers to ink a career-making year in 2013.
