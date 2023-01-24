Here's a List of Generational Dance Anthems That Turn 10 In 2023

It's time to take a trip back to 2013.

It was a year that saw the dawn of big room house's golden era, the convergence of pop and dance music, and electronic anthems blasting onto mainstream radio left and right.

2013 was certainly a year that broke new ground for the electronic music industry at large, and with those strides rose some of the hungry innovators who now command the mainstage in 2023.

Read on to take a walk back through time and relive these timeless electronic tracks released a decade ago.

Martin Garrix - Animals

Avicii - Wake Me Up

Kaskade - Atmosphere

Calvin Harris & Alesso feat. Hurts - Under Control

Armin van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie - This Is What It Feels Like

Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself (Alesso Remix)

Adventure Club feat. Yuna - Gold

Empire Of The Sun - Alive (Zedd Remix)

Lana Del Rey vs. Cedric Gervais - Summertime Sadness (Remix)

Mat Zo & Porter Robinson - Easy

Fatboy Slim & Riva Starr feat. Beardyman - Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat

Pretty Lights - One Day They'll Know (ODESZA Remix)

Duke Dumont feat. A*M*E* - Need U (100%)

Cash Cash feat. Bebe Rexha - Take Me Home

DJ Snake & Lil Jon - Turn Down for What

Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers- Get Lucky

Sub Focus - Turn Back Time

Disclosure feat. AlunaGeorge - White Noise