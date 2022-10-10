Here's a List of Generational EDM Anthems That Turned 10 In 2022

It's 2012. "Levels" is blasting through every house party. Big room house music is dominating the club circuit. Avicii, Skrillex and Pretty Lights are headlining Ultra Music Festival. Life is good.

That year, the EDM bubble looked more like a 5 Gum commercial, a mind-bending maelstrom of fantastical electronic music festivals and totemic tracks. Rave culture bubbled up from the underground and exploded through the mainstream, leading to a collective serotonin rush that still remains.

And while the EDM ecosystem is still thriving, it's markedly different from those days, when DJs and producers pumped out hits like a broken printer. 2012 gave rise to a slew of generational dance anthems, which are now relics of a bygone era.

Read on to turn back the clock a decade and spin some timeless electronic tracks from 2012.

Avicii & Nicky Romero - I Could Be the One

Skrillex feat. Sirah - Bangarang

Eric Prydz - Every Day

Zedd feat. Foxes - Clarity

Martin Solveig - The Night Out

Hardwell - Spaceman

Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing

Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso feat. Ryan Tedder - Calling (Lose My Mind)

Otto Knows - Million Voices

Zedd feat. Matthew Koma - Spectrum

Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash - Reload

Porter Robinson - Language

deadmau5 feat. Chris James - The Veldt

Nicky Romero & NERVO - Like Home

Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)

Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child

Foxes - Youth (Adventure Club Dubstep Remix)

Alesso feat. Matthew Koma - Years

Avicii - Silhouettes

Diplo feat. feat. Nicky Da B - Express Yourself

Hardwell feat. Amba Shepherd - Apollo

David Guetta feat. Taped Rai - Just One Last Time

Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love