Here's a List of Generational EDM Anthems That Turned 10 In 2022
It's 2012. "Levels" is blasting through every house party. Big room house music is dominating the club circuit. Avicii, Skrillex and Pretty Lights are headlining Ultra Music Festival. Life is good.
That year, the EDM bubble looked more like a 5 Gum commercial, a mind-bending maelstrom of fantastical electronic music festivals and totemic tracks. Rave culture bubbled up from the underground and exploded through the mainstream, leading to a collective serotonin rush that still remains.
And while the EDM ecosystem is still thriving, it's markedly different from those days, when DJs and producers pumped out hits like a broken printer. 2012 gave rise to a slew of generational dance anthems, which are now relics of a bygone era.
Read on to turn back the clock a decade and spin some timeless electronic tracks from 2012.
Avicii & Nicky Romero - I Could Be the One
Skrillex feat. Sirah - Bangarang
Eric Prydz - Every Day
Zedd feat. Foxes - Clarity
Martin Solveig - The Night Out
Hardwell - Spaceman
Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing
Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso feat. Ryan Tedder - Calling (Lose My Mind)
Otto Knows - Million Voices
