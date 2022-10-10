Skip to main content
Here's a List of Generational EDM Anthems That Turned 10 In 2022

Here's a List of Generational EDM Anthems That Turned 10 In 2022

"Clarity" and "The Veldt" are just two. Feel old yet?

Possan

"Clarity" and "The Veldt" are just two. Feel old yet?

It's 2012. "Levels" is blasting through every house party. Big room house music is dominating the club circuit. Avicii, Skrillex and Pretty Lights are headlining Ultra Music Festival. Life is good.

That year, the EDM bubble looked more like a 5 Gum commercial, a mind-bending maelstrom of fantastical electronic music festivals and totemic tracks. Rave culture bubbled up from the underground and exploded through the mainstream, leading to a collective serotonin rush that still remains.

And while the EDM ecosystem is still thriving, it's markedly different from those days, when DJs and producers pumped out hits like a broken printer. 2012 gave rise to a slew of generational dance anthems, which are now relics of a bygone era.

Read on to turn back the clock a decade and spin some timeless electronic tracks from 2012.

Avicii & Nicky Romero - I Could Be the One

Skrillex feat. Sirah - Bangarang

Eric Prydz - Every Day

Zedd feat. Foxes - Clarity

Martin Solveig - The Night Out

Hardwell - Spaceman

Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing

Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso feat. Ryan Tedder - Calling (Lose My Mind)

Otto Knows - Million Voices

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

800px-Yo_Skrill_drop_it_hard!_(cropped)
FEATURES

Here's a List of Generational EDM Anthems That Turned 10 In 2022

"Clarity" and "The Veldt" are just two. Feel old yet?

By Jason Heffler
Chee
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: ACRAZE, Chee, HI-LO and More [10/07/22]

New major releases include tracks from Sub Focus, MitiS, Au5 and more.

By Koji Aiken
Creamfields UK North 2022 - Lorenzo TNC
EVENTS

Creamfields Opens Ticket Portals for 2023 Festivals

The demand for tickets to Creamfields North and South is higher than ever after the iconic festival brand's huge 2022.

By EDM.com Staff

Zedd feat. Matthew Koma - Spectrum

Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash - Reload

Porter Robinson - Language

deadmau5 feat. Chris James - The Veldt

Nicky Romero & NERVO - Like Home

Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)

Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child

Foxes - Youth (Adventure Club Dubstep Remix)

Alesso feat. Matthew Koma - Years

Avicii - Silhouettes

Diplo feat. feat. Nicky Da B - Express Yourself

Hardwell feat. Amba Shepherd - Apollo

David Guetta feat. Taped Rai - Just One Last Time

Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love

Related

EsXCsWEUwAAhO-S
FEATURES

Here are the Best "Cold Bernie" Memes Shared by EDM Artists

Check out photos shared by Alesso, DJ Snake, NERVO, David Guetta, and many more.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Reveal Release Date of Long-Awaited Album, "Paradise Again"

The album's release aligns with Swedish House Mafia's momentous performance at Coachella 2022.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's BBC Radio "Dance Weekend" Mix—With 4 Unreleased IDs

The iconic trio cycled through a number of their generational dance anthems as well as tracks by Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, and more.

swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Music Festival Performance of 2021

The legendary trio's comeback campaign will shift into high gear at Audacy Beach Festival, where they'll be joined by Weezer, All Time Low and more.

ultra music festival
EVENTS

Ultra Music Festival Announces First Artists for 2022: See the Phase 1 Lineup

DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Kygo, and many more have been revealed.

Swedish House Mafia 2
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Might Be Releasing New Music Sooner Than You Think

The group's ID "It Gets Better" just became registered with ASCAP.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Tease Return to Touring

An Instagram post by Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has fueled speculation of 2021 shows on the horizon.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Lists Swedish House Mafia As Inspiration for New Album, Fueling Speculation of Collab

According to The Weeknd, his next album was inspired in part by the legendary trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello.