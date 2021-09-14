GRiZ's Guide to the Best Emerging Producers in Electronic Music

Immerse yourself in the music of the scene's best young musicians, according to GRiZ himself.

If there's anyone who can foreshadow the immediate future of electronic music, it's GRiZ.

EDM's de facto Funkmaster General has long been championed as a tastemaker in the genre. Having released seven albums and helped usher in the careers of countless artists over the course of his illustrious decade-plus career, GRiZ has had a bird's eye view of the dance music scene—and what lies ahead.

We've joined forces with GRiZ to highlight seven artists who he believes are riding a wave to electronic music domination at the moment. In his own words:

Moore Kismet

"I found their tunes a while back and was instantly impressed. Such a fresh sound, and a lovely human to boot. Bound to continue to star status! And seriously, we know you know, but I just wanted to make sure we are still in the phase of, 'Yo this is amazing, please blow them up,' because it is so deserved."

Mize

"Brings me so much joy. I love his sound. From the more downtempo euphoric vibes to the ethereal feeling, to the go 'hard in the paint' moments, I’m all in!"

Kilamanzego

"If you've been missing good music to go on a car ride, to explore new places with, to get lost with, I highly recommend Kilamanzego. Also a great vibe to groove to."

J. Worra

"Without a doubt she’s just gonna blow up. I haven't heard a track I haven't loved from her."

Nostalgix

"Yo, I see you! And I’ve told you this before and I just gotta keep saying it, the way you put so much hard work into your craft is mad inspiring. Keep it up! We love to see it."

The Sponges

"I have no idea why this is something you wouldn't like unless house isn't your thing, and then... well... give it a few years. It took me a while to come around to the sound too so no shame in the game. But for real, it’s funky as hell, got tech house undertones, great production... Trust me. The Sponges, they're it."

Of The Trees

"If you don't know by now... then you're welcome. Trippy, drippy, bass-heavy, with a dope flow. Hope to welcome him to a GRiZ stage soon."