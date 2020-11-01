Keep Halloweekend Going With a Roundup of the Best Costumes from EDM Artists

Even though Halloween looked a bit different this year, EDM artists and fans have proved their dedication to spooky season via an outpouring of social media posts featuring everyone's costumes of choice. From Valentino Khan and Alison Wonderland switching identities to REZZ and Lucii transforming into Edward Scissorhands and Kim Boggs, the creativity was flowing, and so were the laughs.

To keep the Halloween spirit going just a bit longer, we've rounded up our favorite artist fits for all to enjoy, in no particular order. Beware, all ye who enter here—you might just find next year's costume inspiration.

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan

REZZ and Lucii

Sullivan King

Subtronics and Level Up

GG Magree and Vanessa Hudgens

WHIPPED CREAM

CRAY

ILLENIUM

Dillon Francis

Oliver Heldens

Excision

MitiS

Jauz

Steve Aoki

Special mention: This Fan's Amazing Marshmello Costume