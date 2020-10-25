What's Your Favorite Halloween-Themed EDM Track? [POLL] - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
What's Your Favorite Halloween-Themed EDM Track? [POLL]

What's Your Favorite Halloween-Themed EDM Track? [POLL]

Which one of these horrifying classics will take the crown?
Sergej Eckhardt

While next weekend's Halloween celebrations probably won't be as exciting as other years due to the ongoing health crisis, that doesn't mean we can't get into the spirit. Many of our favorite electronic artists have released horror-themed music in honor of the holiday while others have embraced the aesthetic full-time. Either way, they've provided us with the perfect soundtracks for haunted house parties, spooky festivals, and beyond.

In honor of the upcoming holiday, we created a poll to see what your favorite terrifying tune is. Put on your costume, consult your Ouija board, and tell us your favorites in the poll below.

