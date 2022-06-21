Skip to main content
6 Takeaways From Hardwell's Intimate 2022 Reddit AMA

6 Takeaways From Hardwell's Intimate 2022 Reddit AMA

Hardwell offered plenty of insights and shared a hotly anticipated rework of "Spaceman."

Alive Coverage

Hardwell offered plenty of insights and shared a hotly anticipated rework of "Spaceman."

There's a reason why Hardwell has maintained such a profound connection with his fans through the years.

The Dutch dance music icon today hosted an intimate Reddit AMA ("ask me anything") session, wherein he engaged with his fans and offered up deeply personal insights after returning from a four-year hiatus. He took the time to answer questions about mental health in the electronic dance music scene, pandemic-induced isolation and the direction of his new sound, among other topics.

Here are six takeaways from Hardwell's revelatory Reddit AMA.

hardwell ultra miami

Hardwell performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

Hardwell shares REBELS NEVER DIE rework of "Spaceman"

Ever since Hardwell debuted a riveting, never-before-heard edit of "Spaceman" at Ultra 2022, longtime fans have been clamoring to hear it in its official capacity. He used this Reddit AMA to finally share the track, which he's dubbed the "REBELS NEVER DIE Rework" of 2021's breakout dance anthem.

Publishing the link to the song would dilute Hardwell's efforts to grow his Discord community, so we're refraining from doing so. You can discover and download the track by joining the Revealed Family House Discord.

Hardwell is open to a collaboration with Martin Garrix—but not "Musicbox"

When a fan asked if there was any possibility of Hardwell working on new music with fellow Dutch EDM titan Martin Garrix, he said he believes they "could create something very interesting if we combine our styles."

In the past, Garrix and Hardwell famously collaborated on a yet-to-be-released song that fans have affectionately referred to as "Musicbox" over the years. Hardwell debuted the electrifying big room track during his 2014 Tomorrowland set, but it never saw an official release.

Elsewhere in the Reddit AMA, Hardwell offered an update on "Musicbox." However, fans holding out hope may not want to hold their breath.

"Martijn and I really think Musicbox is outdated, and we don't feel like updating it, nor releasing it," he wrote. "If we wanna release something together, it should be some new and next level."

Hardwell's thoughts on the state of big room house

Hardwell's pioneering contributions to big room house are still celebrated to this day despite the genre's dramatic decline in popularity. When a fan asked about the climate of big room house in 2022, the "Bigroom Never Dies" producer replied with candor.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hardwell 2022 V3
FEATURES

6 Takeaways From Hardwell's Intimate 2022 Reddit AMA

Hardwell offered plenty of insights and shared a hotly anticipated rework of "Spaceman."

By Jason Heffler1 minute ago
Lil-Nas-X-1655490001-1000x625 (1)
NEWS

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Rumored to Be Working On Music With Lil Nas X

A video shared by Lil Nas X may function as the first Daft Punk sighting since the legendary duo's split.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago
289124176_611679130313770_762593640512128767_n
NEWS

Watch Ben Klock DJ On 16 Decks at Fabric London

Ben Klock has mastered the art of juggling numerous CDJs and didn't hesitate to show it off during a recent club performance at London's fabric.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago

And fans hoping for a return to his decade-old form might need to break out the tissues.

"I guess I'm still Bigroom too, but in a more evolved way," Hardwell wrote. "I'm kinda done with the standard/formula Bigroom track though."

Hardwell named his new musical direction

When Hardwell revealed a new sonic direction during his historic Ultra comeback set, he inspired a spirited debate about what exactly fans should call the anthemic, techno-influenced sound. He put any questions to rest in his 2022 Reddit AMA:

"It's a combination of so many different genres that I love the most, that it's hard to give it just a simple name," Hardwell explained of his revamped sound. "I still prefer Bigroom Techno for now."

Artists who Hardwell would love to collaborate with

Many names of Hardwell's past collaborators were thrown his way, and he said he would love to join forces again with a many of them as well as artists he's yet to make music with.

Among them are W&W, Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren and KSHMR. 

Hardwell also confirmed an upcoming collaboration with French producer Space 92, whose track "Phobos" was named one of EDM.com's best techno songs of 2020.

Pineapple on pizza

One fan took the Reddit AMA to ask Hardwell one of the most contentious and fiercely debated arguments of our generation:

Pizza—to pineapple or not to pineapple?

"Everything except PINEAPPLE on a pizza," Hardwell declared before an Italian fan chimed in to affirm:

You can read the full AMA here.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell
Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL
Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell
Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

Related

KSHMR
FEATURES

5 Takeaways from KSHMR's Candid 2021 Reddit AMA

KSHMR answered a slew of questions about career hurdles, dream collabs, and his new "Harmonica Andromeda" album.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Music Video for Hardwell's Menacing Single, "F*CKING SOCIETY"

The new single will appear on Hardwell's forthcoming sophomore album, "REBELS NEVER DIE."

hardwell ultra miami
NEWS

Hardwell Announces World Tour and New Album: Watch His Full Ultra 2022 Comeback Set

News of the tour and album, "Rebels Never Die," arrived in the immediate aftermath of Hardwell's historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Conjures "BLACK MAGIC" In Fourth Single From "Rebels Never Die" Album

Hardwell's "BLACK MAGIC" continues right where his heated third single, "F*CKING SOCIETY," left off.

Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes First Two Singles From Forthcoming Album, "REBELS NEVER DIE"

Hardwell is diving into a new artistic chapter with unwavering conviction.

hardwell ultra miami
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's Ominous New Single "PACMAN" Explores an Existential Nightmare: Watch the Music Video

With its spine-chilling soliloquy, the latest single from Hardwell's long-awaited comeback album is perhaps its most cerebral.

neon.f0a75b09
GEAR + TECH

Still Confused About Audius? Here Are 3 Takeaways From Their Revealing Reddit AMA

Audius' future seems promising, but some question marks still remain.

EDC Las Vegas
INDUSTRY

4 Takeaways From Pasquale Rotella's Heated EDC Las Vegas Reddit AMA

"The Insomniac team and I work so hard over here and care so much only to have taken a loss on this attempt to bring joy."