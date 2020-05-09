Hex Cougar Drops Masterful Short Film "Under the Light of a Dying Moon"

Los Angeles-based Hex Cougar today announced the arrival of a cinematic counterpart to the Under the Light of a Dying Moon EP released back in January on Lowly. The album was debuted live at bicoastal sell-out shows in Los Angeles and New York City and has already amassed more than 3 million streams. To build on the momentum of the project and the sinister mystique of the Hex Cougar persona, the film assembles powerhouses of music event and film production, culminating in a nine and a half-minute short film complete with a gripping story.

Credit: Tarun Raj

Hex Cougar explained the thematic elements of the album and film in a press release issued for its release. “With the Under The Light Of A Dying Moon EP, I really wanted to create a unique and in-depth world for my music to live in and for people to join me in," he said. This film encapsulating the full EP takes that idea a step further, illustrating a literal world that my character's journey through - in this case, it’s the story of one girl being chased by a mysterious dark force and how she overcomes it. It’s a story that I think most people can relate to: being haunted by your past and struggling to come to terms with it.”

To bring Hex’s complex vision to life, the crew at FWD Future, who recently worked with Justin Bieber and RÜFÜS DU SOL, collaborated with Void Production, who support a lot of events from Goldenvoice, Insomniac, and Interscope. The film stars acclaimed performer Sumi Oshima, who is best known for her mesmerizing appearances in So You Think You Can Dance and her onstage work with Justin Timberlake, Young Thug and A Tribe Called Quest.

At key parts in the film, the main character was accompanied by Tim Neff, who arrives with accolades from his work on Westworld, The Irishman, and American Horror Story as well as his renowned dance work on tour with Post Malone and David Guetta. The project was even shot by three-time Emmy Award iinning cinematographer Matthew Halla with the help of Kurk Kasparian.

