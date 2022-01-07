Skip to main content
How Mim Nervo Gets Her Badass Mohawk: A Step-By-Step Guide

How Mim Nervo Gets Her Badass Mohawk: A Step-By-Step Guide

"Gunk it up!"

Chloe Paul

"Gunk it up!"

For most DJs, a signature visual brand means so much more than just a helmet or a telltale logo. In fact, these hallmark features tend to become more than representative of an artist—they're synonymous.

So goes the story of Mim Nervo, one half of Australian sister duo NERVO, whose trademark mohawk has taken on a life of its own. Mim's hair has become one of the biggest personalities in the electronic game. It's been blue, it's been blonde, and it's always paired with a kickass outfit.

But what makes Mim's mohawk so impressive is its stability. Pyrotechnics, head-banging, sweaty DJ sets under the sun—you name it, and this hair has survived it. How in the heck is that even possible, you may ask? 

Mim has provided us with an exclusive step-by-step guide to her delectable 'do in order to finally answer this burning question. She's even provided her shortlist of supplies. Check it out here:

How to Get Mim Nervo's Mohawk: A Step-By-Step Guide

1. Wash hair, then dry it with a hairdryer.

2. After that, I usually dirty it up with the powder. I move bit by bit, normally starting from the middle of my head because that's where the hair is the longest. It takes the most gunk to keep it tight and straight and hard.

Recommended Articles

3. Gunk it up with more powder. 

4. Spray each side with the freeze spray

5. Tease each side of the mohawk except for the top, so it doesn't look like a fur ball. I just work forward, sideways, until the mohawk is almost complete. 

6. Then, I grab a hairdryer and I point it in the direction that I want the mohawk to go. I spray it again with the super strong hair spray and comb it through to get the nice straight line. Voila! 

Recommended styling products:
Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray
Got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder
Big Sexy Hair Powder Play

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fIybHA

Related

NERVO
OPINION

EDM.com Quarantine Diaries: NERVO

There were some scary weeks, and all we were told we could do was really just sit there and pray.

Alison Wonderland
FEATURES

The Future is Female: Inside "Underplayed," A New Documentary on Gender Inequity in EDM

Exclusive EDM.com interviews with Alison Wonderland and more take us inside "Underplayed" to examine the effects of gender bias on women in the industry.

Guy Dancing
FEATURES

EDM.com's Totally Real and Not Sarcastic Guide on Looking #IndustryAF

Just made a track on GarageBand and want to flex on your hometown friends? Check this out!

NERVO
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters: Vol. 3 [NERVO Takeover]

Welcome to "Synth Sisters," the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar female producers.

TOKiMONSTA
FEATURES

Why International Women's Day Is Important to Me: Aluna, TOKiMONSTA, More Speak Out

"International Women’s Day is more than just celebrating our collective successes and achievements. It’s about accelerating gender parity and seeing positive change for women all over the world."

NERVO
EVENTS

Krewella, NERVO, REZZ and More Featured On SiriusXM's All-Female EDM Festival Lineup

The bpm EMPOWERED Virtual Festival is broadcasting live December 12th and 13th on SiriusXM's channel 51.

NERVO
INTERVIEWS

"One Day at a Time": NERVO on Persevering the Challenges of Breast Cancer

"There is nothing more painful than feeling helpless while watching someone you love go through cancer treatment."

NERVO
NEWS

NERVO Announces $3,000 Scholarship to Celebrate Women's History Month

The duo is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime scholarship to one female high school student.