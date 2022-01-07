How Mim Nervo Gets Her Badass Mohawk: A Step-By-Step Guide

For most DJs, a signature visual brand means so much more than just a helmet or a telltale logo. In fact, these hallmark features tend to become more than representative of an artist—they're synonymous.

So goes the story of Mim Nervo, one half of Australian sister duo NERVO, whose trademark mohawk has taken on a life of its own. Mim's hair has become one of the biggest personalities in the electronic game. It's been blue, it's been blonde, and it's always paired with a kickass outfit.

But what makes Mim's mohawk so impressive is its stability. Pyrotechnics, head-banging, sweaty DJ sets under the sun—you name it, and this hair has survived it. How in the heck is that even possible, you may ask?

Mim has provided us with an exclusive step-by-step guide to her delectable 'do in order to finally answer this burning question. She's even provided her shortlist of supplies. Check it out here:

How to Get Mim Nervo's Mohawk: A Step-By-Step Guide

1. Wash hair, then dry it with a hairdryer.

2. After that, I usually dirty it up with the powder. I move bit by bit, normally starting from the middle of my head because that's where the hair is the longest. It takes the most gunk to keep it tight and straight and hard.

3. Gunk it up with more powder.

4. Spray each side with the freeze spray.

5. Tease each side of the mohawk except for the top, so it doesn't look like a fur ball. I just work forward, sideways, until the mohawk is almost complete.

6. Then, I grab a hairdryer and I point it in the direction that I want the mohawk to go. I spray it again with the super strong hair spray and comb it through to get the nice straight line. Voila!

Recommended styling products:

Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray

Got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder

Big Sexy Hair Powder Play

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fIybHA