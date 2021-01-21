Armada University and FaderPro Present: "In The Studio" With Ferry Corsten

The trance legend has launched an in-depth production masterclass.
Trance legend Ferry Corsten has been dominating the genre since the 1990s, under his own name and various associated acts such as Gouryella, System F, and Veracocha. His iconic releases have helped pave the way for the trance sound to become what it is today, and Corsten continues to innovate into the future.

Now, fans and aspiring producers can learn exactly how Corsten approaches his monumental productions. Armada University and FaderPro have teamed up for their "In The Studio" educational video series, and Corsten is the next artist to instruct a masterclass. 

The 4.5-hour masterclass features an extremely in-depth tutorial as Corsten builds an 80s-style track from the ground up, teaching viewers every crucial step in an easy-to-understand way. He creates unique risers and stunning effects, and showcases his impressive and efficient workflow methods that will help budding producers take the next step in their careers.  

“I’m very excited that I can share my experience and knowledge with all of those who have been following me over the past 20 years," said Corsten in a statement. "I’ll be giving an insight into how I work in the studio, showing you some great little tricks and tips that have helped shape me into the artist that I am today.”

"In The Studio with Ferry Corsten" is slated for release on February 2nd, 2021. A two-week preorder period offers a 15% discount on the production masterclass. For more information, check out the masterclass' official microsite.

