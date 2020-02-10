2020 Starts with a Rapid Release of New Head Bangers [Playlist]

Even though the year has only just begun, artists across every dance music subgenre have released a treasure trove of new music. From dubstep tracks with that bassy goodness like SLUMBERJACK's "Hades" to big room songs like Jay Hardway's "Operation Unicorn" to future house tracks like Don Diablo's "We Are Love" and feel good funky house collaborations like NERVO, Plastik Funk and Tim Morrison's "Dare Me," every music fan will definitely be excited for the months to come.

Throwing it back to the '80s, Above & Beyond transformed New Order's iconic synth-pop song, "Blue Monday," into a modern, high-energy trance club track. Keeping the essence of the song along with the vocals, the trio also paid homage to the classic by releasing it on the unofficial Blue Monday holiday. They weren't the only producers who paid homage to other music artists last month, though. Kygo and Sandro Cavazza released an Avicii collaboration, "Forever Yours," that has been in the works since before it was teased at Avicii's 2016 Ultra Music Festival set.

When it comes to bass, Zomboy really delivered in his latest dubstep single, "Battlefields." With gritty bass drops and heavy metal guitars, the song is a force of nature in and of itself. On that same vein of blending electronic and metal/hard rock, Sullivan King finally released his highly anticipated remix of Kayzo's "Alone." Adding his guitar and screams to the original, Sullivan King started the year off right with his epic heavy bass drops.

Never failing to be real with us, San Holo released another super relatable song that will have you feeling all kinds of emotions. Three years in the making, "Honest" was a project he went back and forth with. He told Billboard he struggled deciding whether to make the track radio friendly or keeping the original version until he realized he should stay true to what made it special to begin with. A music video that features him and Broods' Georgia Nott also drives home the idea of being honest by showing the behind the scenes of a music video set compared to what we'd actually see in an edited video.

With the release of "Get Your Wish," Porter Robinson also showed his own vulnerability in his music. In a letter to fans upon the release, he revealed he struggled to make music at all for a few years and how depressed he was because of it. "Get Your Wish" reflects the idea of moving forward and with it, Porter Robinson also announced that he'd be releasing his sophomore album, Nurture, sometime this year.

On the topic of albums, Krewella dropped their own sophomore album, zer0, last month. The LP shows both the musical growth of the sister duo with its emotional, spiritual and cultural layers. On the title, they said, "Zero is infinity, but it is also emptiness, purity, innocence, something void of concepts or opinions or projection."

At the end of the month, Yellow Claw also released their fourth studio album, Never Dies. The 11-track LP features previously released singles like "Amsterdamned," "Let's Get Married" and "El Terror" along with collaborations featuring artists like Gammer and Fatman Scoop. With its variety of subgenres, the album shows the duo's creative growth as well.

For more awesome future house, big room, dubstep, trap, house, progressive house and electronic songs, be sure to check out the rest of our playlist.