Tropic Like it’s Hot with JSTJR’s Holy Ship! Wrecked Mix [Exclusive]

Produced by HARD Events, Cloud 9 Productions, and The Bowery Presents, Holy Ship! Wrecked will see thousands of festivalgoers descend upon the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana for a four-night, all-inclusive festival in paradise. The gathering boasts top-notch accommodations, daily beach activities, and of course, an all-star lineup featuring DJs like Diplo, Madeon, Claude VonStroke, NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and so, so many more.

One of these amazing DJs is JSTJR (pronounced "gesture"), who has put together an incredible mix exclusively for EDM.com readers as part of the Holy Ship! Official Mixtape series. The New England native took us on a tropical journey through bass heaven, or as he so eloquently put it:

"Holy Ship is always my favorite time of the year! To get ready, I channeled my inner ‘piña-colada-by-the-beach’ with a healthy dose of turn upppp."

JSTJR has been EXTREMELY busy making mark in the industry. He's coming in hot from his recent North American tour with Doghouse label boss and hardstyle aficionado KAYZO, hosting his food drives and community-driven taco pop-ups all around L.A., and representing the tropical bass movement in America. You can catch him playing multiple sets all day and all night at Holy Ship! Wrecked 2020, but until then, turn up your speakers and tropic like it’s hot to his EDM.com Exclusive mix right here:

FOLLOW HOLY SHIP!:

Facebook: facebook.com/holyship

Twitter: twitter.com/holy_ship

Instagram: instagram.com/holyship

FOLLOW JSTJR:

Facebook: facebook.com/jstjr

Twitter: twitter.com/jstjr

Instagram: instagram.com/jstjr

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/jstjr