This Band Has an Inventive Approach to Producing Techno—With Household Items

Musical trends are cyclical. What's old becomes new, and vice versa, in perpetuity.

We've had a good run making techno music in the digital age, using computers to do the heavy lifting, but now it's time to return to good old fashioned instruments and explore how they serve the purpose of producing electronic music.

It might seem counterintuitive, but that's precisely what Klangphonics sought to discover. The Berlin band produces techno music with a myriad of instruments and sounds that would otherwise be thought of as unconventional for the job, such as ukuleles, cats, pans, buckets, and even wine glasses.

Without the visual context, most listeners likely wouldn't assume Klangphonics' music was made outside of a computer. The group have proven inventive every step of the way to achieve a sound that feels very similar to techno, but at the same time achieves a refreshing tone that is uniquely its own.

Klangphonics' website explains that the thought process behind the group's approach is straightforward.

"By using a combination of acoustic instruments and electronic elements, they bridge the gap between producer and live band," reads the site. "This results in a very natural, organic sound, whilst still retaining the energy associated with deep house and melodic techno."

Whereas many would be frustrated by such self-imposed limitations, Klangphonics have found a creative lane otherwise unoccupied. The group has been uploading live sessions to their YouTube channel and additionally released their debut album, Songs to Try, last year.