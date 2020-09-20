Go Behind the Scenes of Kygo and Donna Summer's New "Hot Stuff" Music Video

On Friday, September 18th, Kygo released the latest in his line of tribute remixes. This time, the Norwegian producer took on Donna Summer's 1979 classic, "Hot Stuff." Alongside the reimagination, he also released a music video featuring the stars of Netflix's Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes.

Filmed in North Carolina over the summer, the production company behind the video, Lighthouse Films, captured the spirit of decades past to help set the background for the single. Before, during, and after the release of the music video, they shared behind-the-scenes footage of the filmmaking process.

It's interesting to note how Lighthouse transformed the modern-day setting into a nostalgic paradise using props and lighting effects. Also notable—due to the current state of the world—is their post highlighting the protective measures the crew took to safely film during the ongoing pandemic.

Check out some behind-the-scenes photos and a video from Kygo's latest music video below.

Kygo's remix of "Hot Stuff" by the late Donna Summer is out now. You can download or stream the single here.

Source: Wilmington Star-News

