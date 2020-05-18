How Well Do You Know Kygo? Take Our Quiz

Synonymous with the summertime, tropical house pioneer Kygo has brought sunshine to the masses, regardless of climate or season. With a staggering number of hit remixes and dazzling originals under his belt, he rose to the top of the EDM world in meteoric fashion and he is now on the verge of releasing third studio album, Golden Hour.

In honor of one of Norway's finest, we whipped up a true test of Kygo knowledge. Enter below if you dare.

