New Documentary to Underscore Lack of Female Inclusivity in Dance Music

A new documentary underscoring the blatant lack of female inclusivity in the dance music industry is primed for its world premiere.

Sponsored by Bud Light Canada, "Underplayed" will feature a litany of influential women in the electronic dance music scene, including REZZ, NERVO, Anna Lunoe, Alison Wonderland, and TOKiMONSTA, among others, who will wax poetic about their gross underrepresentation in a modern musical zeitgeist they helped to popularize. The film will also explore their insights into how women can champion change in a historically male-dominated industry.

"The world of electronic music was created to promote diversity and inclusion," Bud Light pointed out in a tweet. "Yet, in 2019, only 5 of the world's top 100 DJs were women."

The company also shared the doc's official trailer, which will soon premiere at TIFF, a nonprofit organization that offers screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, events, and more to present the best of international and Canadian cinema. "I don't like to talk about it a lot, but there is definitely sexism in the music industry," Alison Wonderland asserts in the clip.

"So many people doubted me," added REZZ. "Oh, you guys just boost her up because she's a girl."

"Underplayed" is slated for a September 19th, 2020 premiere. Check out the official trailer below.