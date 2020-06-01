Which EDM Star Should Lady Gaga Collaborate with Next? [POLL]

With last weekend's release of her newest album Chromatica, one thing was very clear: Lady Gaga knows her EDM. For her sixth studio album, the eleven-time Grammy-winning pop star collaborated with an astonishing number of dance music artists. Joining executive producer BloodPop® were none other than Skrillex, Axwell, Tchami, and Madeon, among others more.

In honor of this monumental celebration of pop and dance music, we want to hear from you—which EDM artist should Lady Gaga should collaborate with next?

FOLLOW LADY GAGA:

Facebook: gaga.lk/facebook

Instagram: gaga.lk/Instagram

Twitter: gaga.lk/Twitter