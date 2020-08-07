Lady Gaga Hilariously "Shanked" Ariana Grande While Filming "Rain On Me" Music Video

Back in May 2020, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped the official music video for their larger-than-life collaboration "Rain On Me." The rave-themed cyberpunk video was a masterstroke in choreography and added another degree of legend to the instant classic, which we predicted as an early frontrunner for the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Lady Gaga has now taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the scintillating music video. "I’m still glowing from all of the love for “Rain On Me” from the VMAs!" she wrote. "So [Ariana Grande] and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video."

The clip features a hysterical sequence in which Gaga "shanks" Grande with her nail while dancing. "I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing," Gaga says. Grande was hilariously proud of the scratch, saying "Lady Gaga scratched my eye. As an honor I hope it scars." Since they were shooting a music video, Gaga then hilariously chases her around with Neosporin so the scratch didn't turn into a scar.

You can check out the clip below via Mother Monster's Instagram and watch the cyberpunk music video for "Rain On Me" here.

