October 2, 2021
This LEGO Artist Recreates Iconic Album Covers From Daft Punk, deadmau5, The Prodigy, More
Publish date:

This LEGO Artist Recreates Iconic Album Covers From Daft Punk, deadmau5, The Prodigy, More

Adnan Lotia's talent in conceptualizing custom LEGO creations is unmatched.
Author:

Adnan Lotia

Adnan Lotia's talent in conceptualizing custom LEGO creations is unmatched.

Adnan Lotia is immortalizing the world's most iconic albums using everyone's favorite colorful bricks. 

Lotia is living out a kid's wildest dream by making masterful designs using LEGOs alone. He began by sharing his impressive LEGO designs of industrial robots and exotic cars, but once he pivoted towards re-creating album art in LEGO form, things really began to take off. 

It all started with Pink Floyd's iconic The Dark Side Of The Moon. Lotia considered whether the album cover's triangular prism and beaming rainbow lights could be recreated using the popular toy. Turns out it could, but he would need to use a specialized software, BrickLink Studio to get the job done. 

In just 25 weeks Lotia has amassed a collection of over 100 LEGO album art recreations, which span the sonic spectrum from the Notorious B.I.G. to Tom Petty and everything in between. Along the way, he hasn't hesitated to share his love for electronic music greats including deadmau5, The Prodigy, Daft Punk, and many others. 

Recommended Articles

Adnan Lotia
FEATURES

This LEGO Artist Recreates Iconic Album Covers From Daft Punk, deadmau5, The Prodigy, More

Adnan Lotia's talent in conceptualizing custom LEGO creations is unmatched.

10 seconds ago
243269176_347154810533039_3164167160538028952_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch REZZ and fknsyd's Demonic "Let Me In" Music Video

The single will appear on REZZ's hotly anticipated "spiral" album, due out this fall.

21 hours ago
Dirtybird
FEATURES

From Online to Big Time: At Dirtybird Records, a New Flock Takes Flight

How Dirtybird turned Twitch success into a launchpad for their newest artists.

22 hours ago

"I grew up idolizing '80s pop superstars, played grunge in my high school band, got into electronic music and R&B in college, went deep into progressive rock as an adult, and recently fell back in love with '70s disco and funk," Lotia told Loudwire in an interview. "I move around music genres a lot because there’s very little music that I don’t enjoy."

Check out some of of Lotia's dance music-focused selections from his impressive project gallery below. 

Related

212387019_412448439986796_4904615322627536450_n
Lifestyle

Somebody Built an Elaborate LEGO Rave With Strobe Lights, Turntables and Totems

BRB, going to this LEGO rave with Gorgon City.

daft punk
FEATURES

EDM Artists React to Daft Punk Split: "An Impossibly Rich, Immaculate Legacy"

Zedd, Porter Robinson, TOKiMONSTA, and countless others shared messages of respect and admiration for the legendary electronic music duo.

Screenshot 2020-05-01 at 16.34.00 copy
Lifestyle

Father-Son Duo Transform Daft Punk's Alive 2007 Stage into Epic LEGO Recreation

Alive 2007 gets reimagined "One More Time."

Daft Punk
NEWS

A Daft Punk Tribute Act is Recreating and Bringing Back the Iconic Pyramid Stage

Daft as Punk are bringing their 'A' game by recreating the iconic Pyramid stage at their next performance this October in Dublin!

Daft Punk
NEWS

Daft Punk, Kraftwerk, and More to be Featured in Paris Philharmonic Exhibition

Electronic music's pioneers will be spotlighted in a new immersive exhibition.

lego-group_universal-music-group_still-asset_soundwaves-2020-e1587931068283
NEWS

LEGO and Universal Music Group Announce New Partnership Inspiring Next Generation Creatives

The partnership will spur the development of new LEGO products set to hit the market in 2021.

daft punk
FEATURES

On This Day In Dance Music History: Daft Punk Released "One More Time"

Released at the turn of the century, "One More Time" has kept worldwide audiences dancing ever since.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

The Truth Behind Last Year's "Leaked Daft Punk Track" has Come Out

The clip leaked to Reddit was actually produced by French producer TKNIK.