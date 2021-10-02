This LEGO Artist Recreates Iconic Album Covers From Daft Punk, deadmau5, The Prodigy, More

Adnan Lotia is immortalizing the world's most iconic albums using everyone's favorite colorful bricks.

Lotia is living out a kid's wildest dream by making masterful designs using LEGOs alone. He began by sharing his impressive LEGO designs of industrial robots and exotic cars, but once he pivoted towards re-creating album art in LEGO form, things really began to take off.

It all started with Pink Floyd's iconic The Dark Side Of The Moon. Lotia considered whether the album cover's triangular prism and beaming rainbow lights could be recreated using the popular toy. Turns out it could, but he would need to use a specialized software, BrickLink Studio to get the job done.

In just 25 weeks Lotia has amassed a collection of over 100 LEGO album art recreations, which span the sonic spectrum from the Notorious B.I.G. to Tom Petty and everything in between. Along the way, he hasn't hesitated to share his love for electronic music greats including deadmau5, The Prodigy, Daft Punk, and many others.

"I grew up idolizing '80s pop superstars, played grunge in my high school band, got into electronic music and R&B in college, went deep into progressive rock as an adult, and recently fell back in love with '70s disco and funk," Lotia told Loudwire in an interview. "I move around music genres a lot because there’s very little music that I don’t enjoy."



Check out some of of Lotia's dance music-focused selections from his impressive project gallery below.