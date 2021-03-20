Kenny Oliver, Producer of LMFAO's Dance Classic "Sexy And I Know It," Drops DJing to Join US Army

Kenny Oliver, Producer of LMFAO's Dance Classic "Sexy And I Know It," Drops DJing to Join US Army

Sidelined by the pandemic, Kenny Oliver, also known as Audiobot, sought a career change.
Author:
Publish date:

Alun Thomas / U.S. ARMY

Sidelined by the pandemic, Kenny Oliver, also known as Audiobot, sought a career change.

Kenny Oliver is making a career switch from serving up beats to serving his country.

To the music industry, Oliver, a 29-year old artist who just enlisted in the U.S. Army, is known by his Audiobot moniker. In 2012, he hit it big by co-producing "Sexy And I Know It" alongside LMFAO. In total, Audiobot landed a handful of contributions on the final cut of LMFAO's album Sorry for Party Rocking. His work intersected with additional mainstream musicians, including Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

Despite having a Billboard Hot 100 chart topper to his name, Audiobot has considered it important to find new challenges for himself and felt a call to serve. Previously, he had a career playing shows and festivals, but after being sidelined by the pandemic, he decided this was the time for a change. He is currently preparing to ship out for boot camp and has plans to join the US Army Chaplain Corps. 

Audiobot's recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Moe, was initially unaware of the producer's success within the music industry. “I think it’s an amazing thing, to be in that lifestyle for years and then join the Army,” Moe stated.

Audiobot isn't completely hanging up the headphones just yet, as he has plans to continue making music once his journey leads him to a permanent post.

Source: Stars And Stripes 

Related

Netsky-press-2019-cr-Marie-Wynants-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Netsky Joins Bazzi and Lil Wayne on "I Don't Even Know You Anymore"

Coinciding with Valentine's Day, Netsky has an upbeat breakup song at-ready.

Oliver heldens
NEWS

Oliver Heldens Announces He's Working on His Debut Album

Oliver Heldens is putting together his first longform project.

Olive Heldens Cover Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Proves to Us "One Kiss" Is All It Takes

Oliver Heldens Remixes Calvin Harris's latest hit dance music single "One Kiss."

Tobtok
MUSIC RELEASES

Tobtok, Oliver Nelson & Liv Dawson Drop Classic, Feel Good "Yellow"

Dip your brush in and paint a beautiful picture with Tobtok, Oliver Nelson, and Liv Dawson.

pjimage (15)
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Tree Taps Zeds Dead for "Miracle Man" Remix

Zeds Dead drive new energy into Oliver Tree's "Miracle Man."

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Releases Classic House-Inspired Track, "AQUARIUS"

Oliver Heldens finds inspiration from the sounds of classic house in his new track "Aquarius."

Skream
NEWS

Skream Tears Into Riddim, Distances It from Classic Dubstep

Skream has drawn contrast between today's riddim and early dubstep.

12496204-16x9-large
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Tree's "Let Me Down" Receives Punk Remix from blink-182

Oliver Tree goes punk with his childhood heroes in this unexpected remix.