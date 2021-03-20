Kenny Oliver, Producer of LMFAO's Dance Classic "Sexy And I Know It," Drops DJing to Join US Army

Kenny Oliver is making a career switch from serving up beats to serving his country.

To the music industry, Oliver, a 29-year old artist who just enlisted in the U.S. Army, is known by his Audiobot moniker. In 2012, he hit it big by co-producing "Sexy And I Know It" alongside LMFAO. In total, Audiobot landed a handful of contributions on the final cut of LMFAO's album Sorry for Party Rocking. His work intersected with additional mainstream musicians, including Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

Despite having a Billboard Hot 100 chart topper to his name, Audiobot has considered it important to find new challenges for himself and felt a call to serve. Previously, he had a career playing shows and festivals, but after being sidelined by the pandemic, he decided this was the time for a change. He is currently preparing to ship out for boot camp and has plans to join the US Army Chaplain Corps.

Audiobot's recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Moe, was initially unaware of the producer's success within the music industry. “I think it’s an amazing thing, to be in that lifestyle for years and then join the Army,” Moe stated.

Audiobot isn't completely hanging up the headphones just yet, as he has plans to continue making music once his journey leads him to a permanent post.

Source: Stars And Stripes