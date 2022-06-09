Here's How to Make Your Own "Max Floating Song" Meme From Stranger Things

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Vol. 1 of Netflix's Stranger Things.

If you're not watching the fourth season of Stranger Things right now, what exactly are you doing?

At the moment all eyes are on Season 4, Vol. 1 of the hit sci-fi show, which is currently the fifth most popular Netflix title of all-time after amassing 628.1 million total hours viewed within the first 28 days of release. But it's been one particularly gripping scene that has made the rounds on the memeosphere, adding yet another arrow to the show's arsenal of viral moments.

This season's spine-chilling villain is a dark wizard named Vecna, whose curse feeds on the trauma of kids and kills them in gruesome fashion. And when he gets the plucky Max (Sadie Sink) in his clutches, her friends watch desperately as she eerily floats to her impending death, frantically trying to find a way to disenthrall her.

But like they always do, Nancy, Dustin and the gang manage to save the day after discovering the kryptonite to Vecna's curse: music, which we learn can help pull people out of the Upside Down. In Max's case, her friends queue up her favorite song, Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill."

We've discovered a handy template for you to create your own meme where you can replace the track with one of your own. What song would've saved you from Vecna?

Read on to find the instructions and get cracking.

Make Your Own "Max Floating Song" Meme From Stranger Things