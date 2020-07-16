Watch the $10,000-Winning Video of Marshmello and Halsey's "Be Kind" Fan Contest

Back in May, Marshmello joined forces with Adobe and Live Nation to launch a fan video editing challenge, inviting creators to develop a short that demonstrates how they are fostering kindness in a world that desperately needs it right now amidst the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost two months after inviting fans to "show how they’re bringing kindness to the world," Marshmello has delivered some kindness of his own in the form of a colossal cash prize to the contest's winner. Julian Curi's wallet is flexing thanks to his heartwarming video.

Curi’s entry netted him a cool $10,000 cash prize as well as a virtual meet-and-greet with the masked electronic music superstar later this year. In a congratulatory tweet, Marshmello said he "can’t wait to link up."

You can watch Curi's "Be Kind" video below.

