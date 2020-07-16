Watch Mat.Joe Debut New Dirtybird Track and More from a Berlin Gelato Shop [Video Premiere]

There are few things sweeter than a bowl of ice cream, but Berlin house duo Mat.Joe have emulated a sound and style every bit as delectable.

Fusing their passions for hip-hop, skateboarding, and house music, Mat.Joe have forged a crisp, rhythmic sound inherent with soulful, urban influences. The result is a project embraced worldwide—the duo has racked up a large and loyal following while touring across Europe and the Americas. In addition to finding success on labels such as Defected, Spinnin', and Armada, the duo started their own imprint, Prïma, which translates to "fantastic" or "awesome" in German. They hope to launch their first releases later this year.

Mat.Joe has remained busy this summer, releasing "Shine" on Toolroom Records and a remix of "The Weekend" by Altro Moda. Tomorrow, the duo has perhaps their biggest release yet, as they are set to drop their collaboration with Kevin Knapp and Maximono, "Drummer Loco," via Dirtybird Records.

To commemorate this string of high-profile releases, Mat.Joe decided to deliver their own unique performance for the livestream sphere. With much of their branding centered around a love for ice cream, the artists decided to record a set in Gimme Gelato, a dessert shop in their hometown of Berlin. The set features these new tracks in a fun, unique setting, and showcases the duo’s stage presence and appetizing song selection.

Watch the video premiere below.

