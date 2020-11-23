Celebrate Miley Cyrus' Birthday With Five of Her Best EDM Remixes

For nearly her entire life, Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight. From her incredibly popular TV and movie roles to her chart-topping musical career, she's compiled an impressive résumé for someone still in their 20s.

In honor of her birthday today, we've gathered five of the best EDM remixes of Miley's track's by some of dance music's biggest stars.

"Malibu (Tiësto Remix)"

In 2017, Cyrus' sun-kissed single "Malibu," became a bit of an unofficial festival anthem due to the amount of play it received on the festival circuit. A couple of months after its release, dance music legend Tiësto decided to lend his talents to the track. The result is a chilled-out, guitar-driven remix from the Dutch heavyweight, perfect for those sunrise performances or a relaxing day by the pool.

"Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Don Diablo Remix)"

In 2019, Cyrus teamed up with Mark Ronson for the country-infused dance single "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart." While the original had a touch of electronic flair that dance music fans could appreciate, Don Diablo sent the track to the future on his remix. The addition of some fluttering synths and a gargantuan drop turned the modest single into a club-ready heater.

"Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) feat. Stevie Nicks"

Quite different from the previous remixes in this list, this entry features Cyrus doing the remixing for herself. In honor of her upcoming album Plastic Hearts, she released a mashup of her song "Midnight Sky" and "Edge of Seventeen" from the rock & roll legend Stevie Nicks. The mashup sees Cyrus and Nicks provide their own spin to each other's track and, in turn, create a modernized throwback to the music of decades past.

"Wrecking Ball (Afrojack Remix)"

This one will make you feel old. Back in 2014, Afrojack took on Cyrus' chart-topping single "Wrecking Ball." The result was a classic big room remix that highlights the sound that would dominate EDM sets for years to come. Seemingly designed for the biggest stages in the world, Afrojack would use her iconic vocals to set up a scintillating breakdown that ignited dancefloors everywhere.

"Malibu (Dillon Francis Remix)"

As mentioned at the start of the list, Cyrus' single "Malibu" became a favorite in the dance music world. Implementing a drastically different sound than his Dutch counterpart, Dillon Francis added some light-hearted bass to perk up the otherwise downtempo offering. While still relatively gentle, Francis' remix injects just enough of his signature sound to flip the somber serenade into a fun party-starter.

