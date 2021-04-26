Monstercat Partners with Multiplayer Arena Game SMITE for Special Edition Battle Pass

The partnership features music from artists and in-game characters Slushii, Sullivan King, Koven, and Noisestorm.
Since 2014, the video game SMITE has become the top multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game on console, with over 30 million players worldwide. Now, trendsetting record label Monstercat has joined the battle in a new partnership with SMITE to launch a special edition Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass will feature skins, music, and more from chart-topping Monstercat artists including Slushii, Sullivan King, Koven, and Noisestorm. Slushii's forthcoming "Valhalla," Noisestorm's gold-certified Internet meme classic "Crab Rave," Koven's liquid drum & bass tune "Give You Up," and Sullivan King's heavy-hitter "Someone Else" will all be available for players to use in-game.

The new Monstercat skins will allow players to replace gods and mythological figures with skins inspired by their favorite artists. The Slushii skin replaces Greek god of the underworld Hades with a DJ with turntables and Monstercat-themed speakers, and a dancing crab replaces Egyptian scarab god Khepri in Noisestorm's "Crab Rave"-inspired skin.

"This collaboration really brings Monstercat's music and artists to life in SMITE, with authentic audio and special touches Monstercat fans will love," said Alex Cantatore, Hi-Rez Studios Senior Brand Director of Live Games in a statement. "There's something magical about hearing a sick Slushii drop perfectly timed to a burst of damage."

The Monstercat Battle Pass will become available for purchase in SMITE next month. A full reveal of the crossover skins and more information about the Battle Pass will be broadcast live on the game's Twitch channel on April 28th at 3PM ET (12PM PT), during the SMITE Update Show.

