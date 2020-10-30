New Artist Spotlight: Paper Idol Makes a Statement With His Future-Forward Sound

Paper Idol is here to cure the quarantine blues with his new single "Clouds."
Author:
Publish date:

Although Paper Idol may not be a household name yet, he's a rising talent that needs to be on everyone's radar. In just two short years, the multifaceted Los Angeles-based artist has released a handful of excellent singles that have touched down on familiar labels like Lowly and Spinnin' Records. Today, he has returned with his latest track "Clouds," out via CloudKid

"Clouds" embodies Paper Idol's feel-good attitude by hooking listeners with a groovy guitar riff and his smooth vocals. Though the build-up mellows the track out for a moment, the drop reels listeners back in with fluttering, raindrop-like plucks and a thick low end. "Clouds" feels like an extension of his previous releases, taking his funky sound design and expanding it into a potent weapon. 

In a short amount of time, Paper Idol has created a new bridge between dance music and indie rock, reshaping what we've become accustomed to in the indie-electronic genre. His early success is undeniable, as the single "Feel Real Pretty" has amassed over 1.8 million plays on Spotify and he was also featured on Yung Bae's 2019 album Bae 5. Fans of artists like Louis The Child, Whethan, and Still Woozy will surely latch onto his upbeat sound.

You can get familiar with Paper Idol via the links below.

