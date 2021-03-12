New Artist Spotlight: Tiscore and His Journey from a Small German Town to the Viral Charts

Get to know the rising German star.
Like many of his predecessors before him, Tiscore's journey to becoming a DJ and music producer began as a means to an end. Growing up in a small town in Germany, he started to take interest in music through the guitar, joining various bands throughout his youth. He started DJing at birthdays, weddings, and private events and, well, the rest is history. 

His passion developed in full force when he was introduced to Pulsedriver. The established DJ and producer showed him the world of electronic music and he never looked back. From there Tiscore went on to release on his labels, Aqualoop Records and Feed My Beat Records, all before even graduating high school. 

In 2018 the release of his collaborative single "One to Make Her Happy" with Pulsedriver, skyrocketing the young producer to Spotify and iTunes' viral charts in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Italy, and Ireland. It earned him his first gold record in Austria. 

While his name may not be on your radar in the US, it soon will be. He's a rising talent that is pushing the boundaries in the dance-pop and house realms. Last year alone he worked behind the scenes with some of the biggest acts in the game, including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin Van Buuren, and NERVO, among others. His music has been released on major labels such as Universal, Sony, Smash The House, and more. 

You can get familiar with Tiscore via the links below.

