This Badass Cyberpunk-Themed Radio Site Will Make You Feel Like You're in Night City

This Badass Cyberpunk-Themed Radio Site Will Make You Feel Like You're in Night City

Night.fm is your new favorite playlist.
Author:
Publish date:

Sure, the Cyberpunk 2077 video game has generated enough noise to show up on the Richter scale—and has a wicked soundtrack—but a custom cyberpunk-themed radio site is giving that score a run for its money. 

Programmer Circuit has designed Night.fm, a new website that cycles through some of the latest and greatest in electronic music with a distinctive cyberpunk vibe. Everything from industrial to dubstep is included, with music from SWARM, Ray Gun Hero, Gesaffelstein, Slushii, and many more. 

The site's interface takes the theme even further, with a classic theatrical "hacker" look to it, complete with terms like "establishing connection" and "access granted" flashing across the page. As the music plays, a grid-like visualizer morphs and moves along to each track's frequencies, providing a unique visual element to the site.

A link to the official Night.fm Discord server is also featured on the page, where fans of the site can discuss the music, interface, and all things cyberpunk. Hack into the world of Night.fm here to learn more. 

Related

scorpion_chair
GEAR + TECH

This Scorpion Gaming Chair and Workstation Will Make You Feel Like a Supervillain

Cluvens made JP's chair from "Grandma's Boy" into a real thing.

Leonardo DiCaprio - Music Festivals
FEATURES

10 Celebrities You're Likely To Spot At Music Festivals This Summer

Watch For These Top Celebrities At Summer Music Festivals!

club-quarantane-first-virtual-club-1536x863
FEATURES

Club Quarantäne is the Premier Online Clubbing Experience—and You're Probably Not Getting In

Club Quarantäne brings Berlin's posh nightlife culture to the digital landscape in the age of COVID-19.

February 2020 EDM Playlist stage confetti
FEATURES

Feel the Love with the February 2020 New Releases

Get a recap of February's new releases with our monthly top picks playlist.

mau5 grn
NEWS

deadmau5' Cube V3 Will Make its U.K. Debut at Creamfields

The musician's brand new production will come to the U.K. in August.

cyberpunk 2077
GEAR + TECH

Watch How to Make a Song Fit for Cyberpunk 2077

Sample marketplace Splice shared a cheeky production tutorial inspired by the incredibly popular video game.

Mrozerati This Night Jan. II
MUSIC RELEASES

Mrozerati Makes it Count with "This Night" ft. Jan. II

Mrozerati's new single will surely get stuck in your head.

08Tzigqg
INTERVIEWS

Delta Heavy Celebrates 10th Anniversary of RAM Records Debut: "In Many Ways It Feels Like We're Only Just Getting Started"

"'Space Time' and 'Take The Stairs' will always hold a special place in our hearts as two of the records we are most proud of."