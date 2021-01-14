This Badass Cyberpunk-Themed Radio Site Will Make You Feel Like You're in Night City

Sure, the Cyberpunk 2077 video game has generated enough noise to show up on the Richter scale—and has a wicked soundtrack—but a custom cyberpunk-themed radio site is giving that score a run for its money.

Programmer Circuit has designed Night.fm, a new website that cycles through some of the latest and greatest in electronic music with a distinctive cyberpunk vibe. Everything from industrial to dubstep is included, with music from SWARM, Ray Gun Hero, Gesaffelstein, Slushii, and many more.

The site's interface takes the theme even further, with a classic theatrical "hacker" look to it, complete with terms like "establishing connection" and "access granted" flashing across the page. As the music plays, a grid-like visualizer morphs and moves along to each track's frequencies, providing a unique visual element to the site.

A link to the official Night.fm Discord server is also featured on the page, where fans of the site can discuss the music, interface, and all things cyberpunk. Hack into the world of Night.fm here to learn more.