Watch 12-Year-Old Noah Epps Perform Eerie Dance to Boombox Cartel Song on America's Got Talent

Back in June 2020, Noah Epps stunned his America's Got Talent audience with a spine-chilling dance routine to a song by Excision, harnessing his love of electronic music and manifesting it into a unique performance that captured the collective heart of the EDM community.

Epps went on to advance to the quarterfinals of the famed competition show and poured gasoline on his meteoric rise with a mind-blowing performance soundtracked by Boombox Cartel's breakout trap hit "B2U." The America's Got Talent producers pulled out all the stops for the young phenom, who gyrated around in his signature marionette costume on a festival-grade stage and backdrop featuring polychromatic arcade consoles, a menacing claw machine, and a giant Epps-branded spider robot.

"It was great performing on the AGT stage again," Epps told EDM.com. "Having a chance to share my art with the world on this level and getting to use the new technology was an amazing experience!"

At only 12-years-old, Epps is living proof that good things come to those who aren't afraid to be themselves. During his June performance, Epps told the judges that the impetus behind his love of dancing was an incident in first grade in which he tried to enter a dance battle but was coldly rejected by kids who said he "sucked."

You can watch his America's Got Talent quarterfinals performance below.