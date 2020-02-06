How Well Do You Know ODESZA? Take Our Quiz

After joining forces in college, Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight would become ODESZA and rise to the top of the live electronic world. With breathtaking live performances and a vast array of original tunes at their disposal, the duo have frequently sold out many of the biggest venues across the globe.

In honor of one of EDM's most dynamic duos, we've constructed a quiz to test your knowledge on all things ODESZA.

