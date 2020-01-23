On This Day in Dance Music History: Hardwell Released "Spaceman"

Hardwell was already catapulting towards international fame by the EDM boom of 2010-2012, but one song played a substantial role in rendering him a household name. "Spaceman" came out on January 23rd, 2020 via the Dutch producer's own Revealed Recordings, and it cemented his legacy as one of the most prominent big room house artists in the world.

The song's meandering melody became an instantly recognizable motif throughout festival main stages the world over. Four months after its release, Hardwell (real name Robbert van de Corput) delivered second version titled "Call Me a Spaceman" that featured vocals by Dutch singer Mitch Crown.

In the years that followed, van de Corput's status in EDM could not be denied. He was voted #1 in the DJ Mag Top 100 in 2013 and 2014, and went on to release the acclaimed United We Are as his debut studio-length album in 2015.

It's common for "Spaceman" to be mentioned in any conversation about big room's biggest hits, joining the likes of "Animals" by Martin Garrix and "Tsunami" by DVBBS and Borgeous. As a classic of the EDM decade, it's safe to say its will live on for years to come.

