This Jewelry Line Made of Recycled Plastic from Ibiza's Beaches Will Fund Future Cleanups

Since its 2019 launch at Glastonbury Festival, UK-based organization Orca Sound Project (OSP) has been actively partnering with corporate clients to raise awareness for the global plastic waste crisis, namely ocean pollution. At Glastonbury, for example, OSP created a stage built entirely from recycled ocean plastic that volunteers had collected in England. Other partners include Miami Music Week, Ultra Music Festival and Amsterdam Dance Event.

Now, OSP is calling attention to Ibiza, dance music's island hub, where there are only five years left until the island's landfills run out of room, according to the organization. A partnership with jewelry brand hW has culminated in a capsule collection sourced entirely from plastic collected from Ibiza's beaches. With 20% of proceeds committed to ongoing beach cleanup activities in Ibiza, the line will have a direct role in remedying the massive amount of waste left behind by EDM show attendees every year.

"The hW x Orca Sound Project collection shows our commitment in supporting the preservation of our oceans and. in this case. particularly Ibiza, inspiring conscious living and tourism on the island," organization founder Jolyon Klean and OSP partner Posey Collins told EDM.com. "Each piece is totally unique and has a deep meaning that represents positive action and awareness of the self and your surroundings."

An additional Ibiza-based initiative is a government-proposed art installation piece slated for display at Ibiza Airport. It will be made entirely from plastic collected on the island and built with partner Casita Verde, a local ecology center.

"This will be on display at the airport with the mission to raise awareness whilst encouraging islanders and its visitors to be more responsible for their actions and footprint on the island," Klean and Collins explained. “Our mission is to empower new conscious communities of the future to make measurable change.”

Check out the full "hK + Orca Sound Project" line here.

FOLLOW ORCA SOUND PROJECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/orcasoundproject

Instagram: instagram.com/orcasoundproject

Website: orcasoundproject.com