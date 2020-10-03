Pathwaves Music Production Camp for Women and Nonbinary Artists Slated for November

Placing a much-needed spotlight on marginalized identities in the music industry, a Berlin-based music program called Pathwaves is offering a production camp this November for women and nonbinary folks. Sponsored by Ableton and APRA AMCOS, an Australia-based music rights organization, the program will take place November 2nd to 6th, with some events streamed for attendees located outside of Berlin.

Acceptance into the program will occur via an application process closing October 5th. Selected participants—primarily engineers and producers—will be invited to create work in a professional studio during the camp, where they'll be mentored on technical skills through masterclasses and hands-on experiences.

"The layered set-up of Pathwaves takes its inspiration from the old school days, where engineers got internships and learnt the trade through observation that gradually increased into action and authority," the program's website says.

Pathwaves was founded in 2019 by Jane Arnison, a mix engineer, producer and composer who also works as a course leader at BIMM Berlin, a music college in Germany. Its first production camp took place that same year at Red Bull Studios Berlin.

Source: Resident Advisor

