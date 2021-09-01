September 1, 2021
Rewind: On This Day In 2014, Pierce Fulton Released "Kuaga"
Publish date:

Rewind: On This Day In 2014, Pierce Fulton Released "Kuaga"

It's hard to believe one of the world's most beloved progressive summer hits was originally considered a "throwaway."
Author:

Pierce Fulton

It's hard to believe one of the world's most beloved progressive summer hits was originally considered a "throwaway."

This year the dance music community mourned the loss of Pierce Fulton, a star talent—gone far too soon—whose presence continues to be missed. 

In 2014 on this day, September 1st, Fulton released his late-summer smash "Kuaga," according to the song's Beatport listing. It went on to become one of the most beloved electronic music tracks of the past decade.

Like most great works, "Kuaga" was written by Fulton with humble expectations. Derived from Swahili, "Kuaga," meaning "farewell," was Fulton's way of mentally moving on from the current chapter of his professional career. It was the last song of his existing record deal, and he was ready to spread his wings elsewhere. In a 2017 Reddit AMA, he even admitted to thinking of the song as a "throwaway" at the time.

However, history had vastly different plans.

Recommended Articles

RUFUS-DU-SOL_photo-credit_Alex-George-1
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 1

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Enamour, Solomun, Stephan Bodzin, and more, feature in the first edition of The House Brew.

northern lights
EVENTS

Cercle Is Streaming a Concert Live From Under the Northern Lights

French pianist Sofiane Pamart will perform under the emerald skies of the aurora borealis in Finland.

general
NEWS

Thousands Demand Refunds After Equipment Issues Shut Down Music at Texas Festival

Sol Beach Festival attendees are demanding refunds after the event was canceled due to "unforeseen third-party equipment issues."

With invigorating production, a shout-it-from-the-mountaintops vocal chorus, and a timeless call to seize the moment, "Kuaga" had the makings of a song that would inspire a generation of progressive producers who would look to channel the same dauntless spirit the song evoked.

"Basically if a crowd wants Kuaga for an hour and a half I could totally do that," Fulton once joked.

Earlier in 2014 Fulton was riding the wave of his breakout hit "Runaway," a track that landed the producer squarely in the spotlight and catapulted him to the top of the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. Suddenly, when he least expected it, it was déjà vu for Fulton as "Kuaga" would eventually propel to #38 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

As the adage goes, "People won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel." For fans of Pierce Fulton the perennial chase of unencumbered euphoria lives on in the legacy of his music, and the magic is showing no signs of wearing off any time soon.

Fulton tragically passed away in April 2021 from an apparent suicide after struggling with his mental health. Friends and family have been fundraising in his name for The The Yellow Tulip Project, a nonprofit with the goal of normalizing conversations about mental health issues. You can donate here.

Related

pierce fulton
NEWS

Pierce Fulton Has Died Following Struggles With Mental Health

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity."

Pierce Fulton
MUSIC RELEASES

A Posthumous Track Produced by Pierce Fulton Has Been Released: Listen

The release of Fulton's remix of yehno's "We Can" was approved by the late artist's family.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
FEATURES

On This Day In EDM History: Martin Garrix Released "Animals"

On June 17th, 2013, Martin Garrix released "Animals" and sparked a movement within dance music.

leaving laurel pierce fulton
MUSIC RELEASES

Leaving Laurel's Debut Album Is a Stunning Tribute to Pierce Fulton's Memory: Listen

The duo's self-titled debut album is an aching, 11-track song-cycle of spellbinding electronic ballads.

Cookie Monsta
FEATURES

Rewind: On This Day in 2016, Cookie Monsta Released Fan-Favorite VIP of "Party Drink Smoke"

Cookie Monsta took on Flux Pavilion and Doctor P's "Party Drink Smoke" four years ago today.

Darude
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Darude Released "Sandstorm"

On its birthday we take a look back at the humble beginnings and lasting legacy of "Sandstorm."

daft punk
FEATURES

On This Day In Dance Music History: Daft Punk Released "One More Time"

Released at the turn of the century, "One More Time" has kept worldwide audiences dancing ever since.

Color press photo of Skrillex in front of a white background.
FEATURES

On This Day In Dance Music History: Skrillex Released Bangarang

On December 23rd, 2011, Skrillex made waves with one of his biggest EPs to date, Bangarang.