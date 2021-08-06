EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR, Gryffin and More [8/06/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
Love Runs Out (feat. G-Eazy & Sasha Alex Sloan) - Martin Garrix
Never Gets You Back (feat. Kwesi) - ARMNHMR & Caslow
New Blood (with Boy Matthews) - Gryffin
Winners Anthem - KSHMR & Zafrir
Regarde-moi - Kungs
I Don't Wanna Know - DubVision
Fight Dirty - Salvatore Ganacci
Train - Felguk
2HEARTs - Knock2
Switch - Amy Lauren & Blank Sense
