EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR, Gryffin and More [8/06/21]
Publish date:

New major releases include tracks from Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR and Gryffin.
Author:

Martin Garrix (via Facebook)

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

Love Runs Out (feat. G-Eazy & Sasha Alex Sloan) - Martin Garrix

Never Gets You Back (feat. Kwesi) - ARMNHMR & Caslow

New Blood (with Boy Matthews) - Gryffin

Winners Anthem - KSHMR & Zafrir

Regarde-moi - Kungs

I Don't Wanna Know - DubVision

Fight Dirty - Salvatore Ganacci

Train - Felguk

2HEARTs - Knock2

Switch - Amy Lauren & Blank Sense

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

