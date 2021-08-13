EDM.com Playlist Picks: Tiësto, Kygo, Said The Sky and More [8/13/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
Don't By Shy - Tiësto & KAROL G
Love Me Now (feat. Zoe Wees) - Kygo
Treading Water - Said The Sky
Green Lights (feat. Kate Wild) - AC Slater & Bleu Clair
hate u cuz i don't (feat. Bea Miller) - Louis The Child
Holiday Hills - Loud Luxury
OUT OUT (feat. Charli XCX & Saweetie) - Joel Corry & Jax Jones
Colorblind (feat. Dayseeker) - Adventure Club & Nurko
Sheesh - Rich DietZ
I Want It - No Thanks
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.