EDM.com Playlist Picks: Tiësto, Kygo, Said The Sky and More [8/13/21]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, Joel Corry & Jax Jones, and more.
RUKES

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, Joel Corry & Jax Jones, and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

Don't By Shy - Tiësto & KAROL G

Love Me Now (feat. Zoe Wees) - Kygo

Treading Water - Said The Sky

Green Lights (feat. Kate Wild) - AC Slater & Bleu Clair

hate u cuz i don't (feat. Bea Miller) - Louis The Child

Holiday Hills - Loud Luxury 

OUT OUT (feat. Charli XCX & Saweetie) - Joel Corry & Jax Jones

Colorblind (feat. Dayseeker) - Adventure Club & Nurko

Sheesh - Rich DietZ

I Want It - No Thanks

