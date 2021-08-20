EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alesso, David Guetta, Dillon Francis and More [8/20/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Chasing Stars (feat. James Bay) - Alesso & Marshmello
Titanium (feat. Sia) [David Guetta & MORTEN Future Rave Remix) - David Guetta
Reaching Out - Dillon Francis & Bow Anderson
Festival Hits 2021
Free Again (Axwell Cut) - Jay Robinson
Recommended Articles
The Whimsical Music Video for Porter Robinson's "do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do" Is Here
The video takes us for a bright and dreamy car ride, complete with blue skies, green trees and country roads.
Dillon Francis Announces Release Date of Third Studio Album "Happy Machine"
Francis also dropped the album's third single, a bubbly dance-pop collab with Bow Anderson called "Reaching Out," alongside an official music video.
Zeds Dead Deconstruct "i think you're cool" For Poignant Acoustic Rendition: Listen
The stripped-back edit appears on a new remix bundle for the duo's "Catching Z's" mixtape.
Sauce - Kato & New Northern
Rockstar - BIJOU
Electronic Avenue
Feel Like - Dabin & Cappa
Glow In The Dark - Friendzone & Nevve
I'll Be Alright - Pushing Daizies
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.