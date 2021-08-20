August 20, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alesso, David Guetta, Dillon Francis and More [8/20/21]
New major releases include tracks from Axwell, Dabin and more.
Harrison Boyce

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Chasing Stars (feat. James Bay) - Alesso & Marshmello

Titanium (feat. Sia) [David Guetta & MORTEN Future Rave Remix) - David Guetta

Reaching Out - Dillon Francis & Bow Anderson

Festival Hits 2021

Free Again (Axwell Cut) - Jay Robinson

