EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Becky Hill, Flume and More [8/27/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Don't You Hold Me Down - Alan Walker & Georgia Ku
Remember (and David Guetta) - Becky Hill
Lovin' Every Minute - AREA21
Festival Hits 2021
Somethings about to go down - Anti Up
Recommended Articles
OneUpDuo Drop Soulful Nu-Disco Jam "N'EAUX"
"N'EAUX" is dripping in attitude.
A Raver's Friends Filed a Missing Person Report After a Music Festival—But She Vanished On Purpose
On this season of EDM Twitter…
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Becky Hill, Flume and More [8/27/21]
New major releases include tracks from Habstrakt, Anti Up, AREA21 and more.
LOL OK (Habstrakt Remix) - MUST DIE!
Downtown - BYOR & VINNE
Electronic Avenue
On A Mountain (Flume Remix) - Danny L Harle & DJ Danny
I Feel - Biicla
Knowing How To Break (With RUNN) - Last Heroes
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.