August 27, 2021
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Becky Hill, Flume and More [8/27/21]
Publish date:

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Becky Hill, Flume and More [8/27/21]

New major releases include tracks from Habstrakt, Anti Up, AREA21 and more.
Author:

Wikimedia Commons

New major releases include tracks from Habstrakt, Anti Up, AREA21 and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Don't You Hold Me Down - Alan Walker & Georgia Ku

Remember (and David Guetta) - Becky Hill

Lovin' Every Minute - AREA21

Festival Hits 2021

Somethings about to go down - Anti Up

Recommended Articles

LOL OK (Habstrakt Remix) - MUST DIE!

Downtown - BYOR & VINNE

Electronic Avenue

On A Mountain (Flume Remix) - Danny L Harle & DJ Danny

I Feel - Biicla

Knowing How To Break (With RUNN) - Last Heroes

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

Related

alesso
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alesso, David Guetta, Dillon Francis and More [8/20/21]

New major releases include tracks from Axwell, Dabin and more.

Tiesto holding headphones and wearing a red jacket while DJing in front of a big crowd.
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Tiësto, Kygo, Said The Sky and More [8/13/21]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, Joel Corry & Jax Jones, and more.

matin garrix
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR, Gryffin and More [8/06/21]

New major releases include tracks from Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR and Gryffin.

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and More [7/16/21]

New major releases include tracks from Swedish House Mafia, deadmau5, ILLENIUM and more.

dj-snake
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Marten Hørger & Claude VonStroke [7/23/21]

New major releases include tracks from DJ Snake, Marten Hørger, Claude VonStroke and more.

fisher
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Don Diablo, Clean Bandit and More [7/30/21]

Alan Walker Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

CATCH ALAN WALKER ON THIS WEEK’S BEATS 1 ONE MIX

A mix from the producer behind the hit track "Faded".

April 2019 Top Picks EDM Playlist
FEATURES

Discover April's Exciting New Releases in Our Top Picks Playlist

Check out this month's top picks playlist with new releases from Avicii, Kygo, Diplo and more!