EDM.com Playlist Picks: Armin van Buuren, SOFI TUKKER and The Glitch Mob [9/3/21]

September 3, 2021
Publish date:

New major releases include tracks from Robin Schulz, Just A Gent, JLV and more.
SNDR

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

EDM.com Top Hits

Jonson's Play - Armin van Buuren & Sander van Doorn

Love Tonight (Robin Schulz Remix) - Shouse

Free Woman (Rina Sawayama  & Clarence ClaritRemix) - Lady Gaga

Festival Hits 2021

Dimensions - JLV

Time Capsule - AXMO & STVW

Take My Hand (Walker & Royce Remix) - LP Giobbi

Electronic Avenue

Wasted Love - Matt Nash

Shadows (Xavi Remix) - Seven Lions & Wooli

Know - Just A Gent & SADBOii

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.

