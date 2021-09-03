EDM.com Playlist Picks: Armin van Buuren, SOFI TUKKER and The Glitch Mob [9/3/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Jonson's Play - Armin van Buuren & Sander van Doorn
Love Tonight (Robin Schulz Remix) - Shouse
Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence ClaritRemix) - Lady Gaga
Festival Hits 2021
Dimensions - JLV
Time Capsule - AXMO & STVW
Take My Hand (Walker & Royce Remix) - LP Giobbi
Electronic Avenue
Wasted Love - Matt Nash
Shadows (Xavi Remix) - Seven Lions & Wooli
Know - Just A Gent & SADBOii
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.