EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Don Diablo, Clean Bandit and More [7/30/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

Just Feels Tight - FISHER

Tears For Later - Don Diablo & Galantis

Drive (feat. Wes Nelson) - Clean Bandit & Topic

Curses - BIJOU & Rick Hyde

