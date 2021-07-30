EDM.com Playlist Picks: FISHER, Don Diablo, Clean Bandit and More [7/30/21]

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

Just Feels Tight - FISHER

Tears For Later - Don Diablo & Galantis

Drive (feat. Wes Nelson) - Clean Bandit & Topic

Curses - BIJOU & Rick Hyde

The Original - Wolfgang Gartner

Remedy (Pixel Terror Remix) - William Black

Good Energy - Fabian Mazur

Waiting (feat. Bianca) - KUURO

Can't Take It - GetGet

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.