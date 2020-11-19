EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #10: Gorgon City and PAX

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Gorgon City and PAX are joining EDM.com for the 10th episode of "Quarantini Chats." The pair of dance music powerhouse duos are set to drop their highly anticipated collaboration "Alive" via Gorgon City's REALM banner tomorrow, November 20th. To celebrate, they will be concocting two signature drinks and discussing the track's momentous release.

Join us via Instagram Live Saturday, November 21st, at 12PM PT (8PM GMT, 3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Gorgon City and PAX's signature quarantinis and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below.

GORGON CITY'S "GORGON'S REVENGE" QUARANTINI:

Mezcal

Habanero

Pepper

Agave syrup

Pineapple

Lime

Coriander

Tajin (for the rim)

PAX'S "WHITE RUSSIAN" QUARANTINI:

Kahlua

Russian standard vodka

Milk

