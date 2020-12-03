EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #11: Anna Lunoe

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #11: Anna Lunoe

In a special episode, join us live as we create an ice cream sundae crafted by Anna Lunoe.
Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Dance music vet Anna Lunoe is joining EDM.com for the 11th episode of "Quarantini Chats." Fresh off the release of her honeyed Mad Decent house track "Ice Cream," she'll be concocting a custom ice cream sundae with fans, who should tune in prepared to blend their favorite flavors and toppings. You can check out the new single below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

Join us via Instagram Live on Saturday, December 5th at 5PM PT (12PM Australia) for the show. If you'd like to craft Lunoe's signature sundae and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients and instructions below. And to read more about her experiences navigating the electronic music industry as a new mother, read our recent interview with her here.

ANNA LUNOE'S "ICE CREAM SUNDAE":

  • 2 scoops ice cream (any flavors)
  • Assorted toppings to make fun faces (sprinkles, gummy bears, chocolate chips, etc.
  • Reference the cover art below for ideas!
Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.

